Former South Carolina quarterback takes new head coaching job in Georgia

South Carolina football alum Dondrial Pinkins is on the move in the high school coaching world. The former Gamecock quarterback has accepted the head coaching gig at Jasper County High School, a team also known as the Monticello Hurricanes. The school district announced his official hiring on Tuesday.

Before making the move to Jasper County, Pinkins spent the previous four seasons at Mitchell County High School. It was his second stint coaching at his alma mater, though it was named Mitchell-Baker High School when he played there in the late 1990s.

Pinkins also previously coached at Pelham High School and was an assistant at Valdosta High and Thomasville High. As a head coach, Pinkins has over 100 career wins at the high school level.

Pinkins has led his teams to multiple region titles and made several deep playoff runs. He will take over a Jasper County program that went 10-2 last season.

During his South Carolina football career, Pinkins played for the legendary Lou Holtz from 2000 to 2004. He served as a backup to Phil Petty and Corey Jenkins before taking over as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback. He was the full-time starter in 2003 but started games in 2002 and 2004, as well.

Pinkins registered over 4000 combined yards passing and rushing and 26 touchdowns for the Gamecocks. He threw the two longest passes in team history, a 99-yard touchdown to Troy Williamson against Virginia in 2003 and a 98-yard score to Matthew Thomas against Ole Miss later that same season. Pinkins is one of two quarterbacks (Mike Hold is the other) to throw at least four 70-yard touchdowns in garnet and black.

The former South Carolina signal-caller had a brief professional career in arena football.