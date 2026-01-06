South Carolina football DB to play in postseason all-star game

South Carolina football defensive back DQ Smith will play in a postseason all-star showcase. According to a social media announcement by the East-West Shrine Bowl, Smith accepted an invitation and will be in Texas for the event later this month. He had previously been on the 2026 Hula Bowl roster.

Smith will join fellow graduating senior Bryan Thomas Jr. at the Shrine Bowl. Breaking from modern trends, both players spent their entire collegiate careers in Columbia.

This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Tuesday, January 27th at the Dallas Cowboys’ “The Star” practice facility in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. NFL Network will handle the television broadcast, and NFL.com will stream the action.

During his South Carolina career, Smith was a four-year starter at safety. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022 alongside Nick Emmanwori before continuing a very solid career in garnet and black.

Smith registered 228 tackles, five interceptions, 11 passes defended, and three forced fumbles as a Gamecock. He took an interception back for a touchdown in the 2022 Gator Bowl against Notre Dame. He also posted 25 games with at least five tackles during his time in Columbia. That included a career-high 12 against Tennessee in 2023.

A high school quarterback, Smith did not earn a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas invite coming out of Spring Valley High School. However, he will now play in the bigger Shrine Bowl as a college graduate with his eyes set on a hopeful NFL future.

Though Smith and Thomas are the only Gamecocks currently committed to the Shrine Bowl, several others will play in postseason all-star games. Defensive tackle Nick Barrett, running back Rahsul Faison, and defensive back Jalon Kilgore will be at the Panini Senior Bowl.