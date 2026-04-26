DQ Smith receives multiple NFL rookie minicamp invites

Former South Carolina safety DQ Smith has received NFL rookie minicamp invites from Baltimore, Denver, and Cleveland, a source told GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell.

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Smith was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks in Shane Beamer’s secondary. In 48 games, Smith compiled 228 total tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions. In 2025, Smith shared the team lead in tackles at 64 with linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.

His best performance came against LSU in October, when Smith recorded a team-high 8 tackles to go along with an interception off quarterback and Kansas City draft pick Garrett Nussmeier.

Some of Smith’s accomplishments at South Carolina include:

*2025 co-South Carolina Spirit Award – Defense

*2024 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring

*2024 Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring

*2023 co-Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring

*2022 Third-Team Freshman All-America (CollegeFootballNews)

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