South Carolina football adds All-Pro, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has made another addition to his coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season. According to an official profile available on GamecocksOnline.com, USC has added former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champ Dre Bly to the defensive coaching staff. Bly’s official title is “Defensive Assistant.”

Bly comes to Columbia following a stint as the assistant defensive backs coach of the New York Jets. He has also coached in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. With the Lions, Bly served as the team’s full-time cornerback coach.

At the collegiate level, he was the cornerbacks coach at North Carolina (his alma mater) for four seasons and had a short run on the defensive staff of the Charlotte 49ers.

Bly spent over 11 years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions (two stints), Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers. He was a high-level starter for most of his professional career.

While in his first stint with the Lions, Bly overlapped with current South Carolina wide receiver coach and offensive passing game coordinator Mike Furrey. He made an All-Pro team and two Pro Bowls in Detroit and won Super Bowl XXXIV with St. Louis. Bly intercepted at least two passes in all of his active NFL seasons, en route to 43 career picks. He also scored eight defensive touchdowns.

Before his NFL career, Bly was a standout at the University of North Carolina. Bly was a three-time All-American for the Tar Heels. A finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, he went on to earn induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bly is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.