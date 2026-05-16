South Carolina star listed as top five returner in college football

When it comes to a discussion on college football’s top-end talent, South Carolina has multiple seats at the table. The 2026 edition of the Gamecocks has several players generating significant offseason buzz for postseason award lists, early selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, or both. Because of that, it is no surprise that players donning garnet and black continue popping up during this offseason’s “list season.”

The latest came on Saturday. On3’s Ari Wasserman ranked his top 10 college football returners ahead of the 2026 season, including a South Carolina star. Coming in at No. 5 on Wasserman’s list was elite EDGE player Dylan Stewart.

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He ranks as the third-highest defender and second-highest pass rusher on Wasserman’s list. Stewart trails only Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Texas EDGE Colin Simmons.

Perhaps forgetting about Stewart’s injury issues last season, Wasserman critiqued his production (“only having 4.5 sacks in 2025”) but still views the junior as a “sure-fire top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft” and rhetorically asked if the former five-star is even human.

Stewart’s high ranking was a given. The 6-5, 245-pound game-wrecker impossible combines elite movement ability with impressive point-of-attack strength. He is the best speed rusher in the sport, but he has plenty of instances on film in which he has whipped double-teams, too.

In two collegiate seasons, Stewart has earned All-SEC honors both years and has picked up Honorable Mention All-American recognition both years. His presence has helped his defensive end running mate in both 2024 and 2025, as well. Bryan Thomas Jr. and Kyle Kennard earned All-SEC nods alongside him, and Kennard won the Nagurski Trophy.

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In some ways, Stewart’s statistical output didn’t match his impact last fall. As Wasserman mentioned, he only logged 4.5 sacks. However, those numbers came with Stewart missing one full game with injuries and more than half of another. He also played in at least four other contests while dealing with those injuries.

Even so, No. 6 had three forced fumbles in 2025 and 12 tackles for loss. He was one of just 12 players in college football to register at least 37 pressures on fewer than 260 pass rush snaps. Despite his injuries, Stewart was extremely disruptive.

If Stewart’s ailing back and hip become things of the past, South Carolina football fans can expect a huge year. He remains one of the top players in the country and should have another major impact for the 2026 Gamecocks.

The On3 Impact Rankings are even higher on Stewart than Wasserman. Headed up by Clark Brooks, the impact rankings like Stewart as college football’s No. 3 player and top defender.