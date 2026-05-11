National outlet ranks South Carolina football star as second-best defensive prospect in 2027 NFL Draft

South Carolina football star Dylan Stewart is one of the top talents in the country. In fact, when CBS Sports’ Mike Renner released an early take on his top 10 defensive prospects ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft, Stewart was near the top.

Ranking as the No. 2 draft-eligible defensive player, the Gamecock standout is the top EDGE on the CBS list. Only Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore ranks ahead of Stewart.

Below is what Renner had to say about the two-time All-SEC contributor:

“Dylan Stewart has that know-it-when-you-see-it level of freakish athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder knifes into backfields like a slot cornerback. He’s still more raw talent than polished pass rusher, but that raw talent is off the charts. It won’t take more than one or two consistent moves for him to become a serious problem at the next level.”

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Stewart, a true junior, will be in his first year of draft eligibility next spring. He has been billed as a top-10 pick since high school, and if he bounces back to form from an ailing back, Stewart will be poised to meet that expectation.

Around the mid-way point of the 2025 season, Stewart suffered injuries to his hip and back. Despite playing with those injuries, he logged 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on the year. For the second year in a row, he also forced three fumbles, including one that became a Nick Barrett touchdown.

Stewart was not a full-go participant during spring practice. However, head coach Shane Beamer recently said that the star pass rusher was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

On the offensive side of the football, Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, and offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak have also earned some high-level NFL Draft hype.