National outlet ranks South Carolina football star as second-best defensive prospect in 2027 NFL Draft
South Carolina football star Dylan Stewart is one of the top talents in the country. In fact, when CBS Sports’ Mike Renner released an early take on his top 10 defensive prospects ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft, Stewart was near the top.
Ranking as the No. 2 draft-eligible defensive player, the Gamecock standout is the top EDGE on the CBS list. Only Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore ranks ahead of Stewart.
Below is what Renner had to say about the two-time All-SEC contributor:
“Dylan Stewart has that know-it-when-you-see-it level of freakish athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder knifes into backfields like a slot cornerback. He’s still more raw talent than polished pass rusher, but that raw talent is off the charts. It won’t take more than one or two consistent moves for him to become a serious problem at the next level.”
The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!
Stewart, a true junior, will be in his first year of draft eligibility next spring. He has been billed as a top-10 pick since high school, and if he bounces back to form from an ailing back, Stewart will be poised to meet that expectation.
- 1Hot
🏈 Carolina Confidential
Eventful recruiting weekend
- 2New
Portal Class Projections 🏈
Impact transfers on defense
- 3Trending
Stephen Garcia speaks
Former QB humbled by support
- 4
Alabama OL commits! 🤙
Gamecocks continue momentum
- 5
GC 🤝 TBS
The Big Spur joins forces with GamecockCentral, On3 | Rivals
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Around the mid-way point of the 2025 season, Stewart suffered injuries to his hip and back. Despite playing with those injuries, he logged 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on the year. For the second year in a row, he also forced three fumbles, including one that became a Nick Barrett touchdown.
Stewart was not a full-go participant during spring practice. However, head coach Shane Beamer recently said that the star pass rusher was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery.
On the offensive side of the football, Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, and offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak have also earned some high-level NFL Draft hype.