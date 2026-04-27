South Carolina star included in top-10 of way-too-early 2027 NFL Draft projections

In the immediate aftermath of the 2026 NFL Draft (one that saw three South Carolina football products realize their professional football dreams), outlets began publishing their “way-too-early” projections for the 2027 draft.

Gamecock star Dylan Stewart has found himself in the top 10 of multiple of these predictions.

According to CBS Sports’ Cooper Petagna, Stewart could be the No. 7 pick next April. In the hypothetical mock draft, he has the New Orleans Saints selecting the talented pass rusher.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz slots Stewart in at No. 10 to the Washington Commanders. That would represent a homecoming for the Gamecock EDGE, as he hails from DC and attended Friendship Collegiate Academy.

Other Gamecocks like LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Jacarrius Peak have picked up some early draft hype for 2027, too. Stewart, though, has been viewed as a top-10 pick since arriving on campus at South Carolina as a class of 2024 signee.

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Stewart’s inclusion in these exercises makes a lot of sense. He has been one of college football’s most impactful pass rushers through two seasons in garnet and black.

However, the 6-5, 245-pound defender dealt with injuries to his back and hip during his sophomore season and has not been a full participant this offseason.

Despite dealing with those injuries last fall, Stewart logged 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. For the second year in a row, he also forced three fumbles.

Head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly said that his star needs to continue resting to get himself ready for the start of the 2026 season.

If he is able to return to full form, Stewart will have another strong season. If that happens, he will be a shoo-in for an early selection next April.