ESPN lists South Carolina star as possible No. 1 NFL Draft pick

South Carolina football star Dylan Stewart is one of the top players in college football. That, coupled with still untapped potential, makes him a real candidate to become a top pick in the NFL Draft.

In fact, ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently labeled Stewart as a potential option as the No. 1 pick next April. He also included quarterback LaNorris Sellers among his first-round talents at quarterback.

Reid listed Stewart alongside Texas EDGE rusher Colin Simmons, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning as the most likely candidates for the top selection. He particularly emphasized Stewart as the top defensive option, along with quarterbacks Moore and Manning.

Quoting NFL decision-makers and scouts, Reid provided plenty of receipts as to why Stewart has a chance to be the top dog.

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“Stewart has some of the rarest movement skills that I’ve ever evaluated in an edge rusher,” one evaluator told Reid. “If he can reach double-digit sacks, he has No. 1 overall pick potential.”

With a player comp to All-Pro Brian Burns, Stewart joins a loaded group of EDGE rushers and defensive tackles that could be the deepest (and most top-heavy) in this year’s draft class.

Stewart is a virtual lock to become a top-10 selection. However, a big year for No. 6 could see him ascend to the top pick in April.

Stewart, of course, is returning from a back injury suffered last fall. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has said repeatedly that his star pass rusher is ahead of schedule. His most recent update said that Stewart would take “another step” in his rehab this week and will “crank it up” soon to get ready for the start of the season.