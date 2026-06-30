South Carolina star makes Preseason All-American first-team list

South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart has been all over preseason lists and projections ahead of the 2026 season. That trend continued on Tuesday.

The Walter Camp Foundation announced that Stewart was a first-team inclusion on its Preseason All-America squad.

The entire Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams can be seen below:

2026 Walter Camp PRESEASON All-America Teams

First Team Offense:

Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)*

Tight End: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)

Offensive Line: Carter Smith (Indiana)#, Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)

Center: Kade Pieper (Iowa)

Quarterback: Arch Manning (Texas)

Running Back: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)*

Placekicker: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)#

First Team Defense

Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)

Linebacker: Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)

Defensive Back: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)*, Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)

Punter: Palmer Williams (Baylor)

Kick Returner: Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)

Second Team Offense

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)

Tight End: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe, Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)

Center: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

Quarterback: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)#

Running Back: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)#

Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)#

Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)

Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)

Punter: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)

Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)

* – 2025 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2025 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 30, 2026) — University of South Carolina junior edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been named to the 2026 Walter Camp Preseason first-team All-America squad, The Walter Camp Foundation announced today.

Stewart, a 6-5, 250-pounder from Washington, D.C., was a unanimous Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC selection in 2024 and earned second team All-SEC honors in 2025. Stewart owns 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks among his 56 career tackles with a dozen quarterback hurries in 24 games as a Gamecock. He had previously been named a preseason second-team All-American by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Publications.

Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Considered the “Father of American Football,” Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880. Nine years later in 1889, Mr. Camp, then the Yale University head coach, selected the first ever college football All-America team.

The Southeastern Conference has the most schools (12) and players (21) on the 2026 preseason team, followed by the Big Ten (7 schools, 16 players). The Big 12 Conference has four players from four of its member schools.