South Carolina's Dylan Stewart ranked among EA Sports College Football 27's top players

Early release is under a week away for EA Sports College Football 27. With the hype around the latest installment of the video game series continuing to grow, EA Sports has revealed some sneak peeks at this summer’s biggest release. That includes the ratings of the top players in the game. South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart made the cut.

According to the highly anticipated video game’s preseason player ratings, with a 93 overall ranking, Stewart is tied-for-17th among all players. When compared to all EDGE rushers in the game, he is No. 3 overall. He is No. 1 among players given the designation of “Left EDGE.”

Only Texas’ Colin Simmons and Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei are ahead of Stewart at the position. Of the top-rated pass rushers in the game, Stewart has the highest speed and agility ratings.

Last year, Stewart was one of the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26’s deluxe edition.

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A former five-star prospect in the class of 2024, Stewart has been an impact player for South Carolina since he stepped onto campus. He has two All-SEC honors and a pair of Honorable Mention All-American selections to his name in two seasons.

Stewart has also helped his running mates to career-best performances, as Kyle Kennard (Nagurski Trophy, All-American, All-SEC) and Bryan Thomas Jr. (All-SEC) posted far-and-away career-best years playing opposite Stewart at the other defensive end spot.

On3’s Impact Ranking is even higher on Stewart than EA Sports. He is No. 3 overall and No. 1 among all EDGE players in the updated ranking.

Stewart has dealt with a back injury since the back half of the 2025 season. If he bounces back to full health—something that head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly said will happen—he will be one of the most dominant defensive presences in college football once again.