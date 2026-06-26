South Carolina's Jacarrius Peak ranked among EA Sports College Football 27's top 10 offensive tackles

Early release is under a week away for EA Sports College Football 27. With the hype around the latest installment of the video game series continuing to grow, EA Sports has revealed some sneak peeks at this summer’s biggest release. That includes the ratings of the top players in the game. South Carolina’s Jacarrius Peak made the cut.

According to the highly anticipated video game’s preseason player ratings, with an 88 overall ranking, Peak is tied as the No. 9 offensive tackle in college football. He also ranks as the No. 8 left tackle (again, tied) in the game. He is 6th in the SEC, both at left tackle and among all offensive tackles.

Indiana’s Carter Smith, Missouri’s Cayden Green, Texas’ Trevor Goosby, LSU’s Jordan Seaton, Georgia’s Earnest Greene, SMU’s PJ Williams (right tackle), Texas Tech’s Howard Sampson, and Iowa’s Trevor Lauck are ahead of Peak. Tennessee’s David Sanders is tied with the new Gamecock blindside protector.

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Peak transferred to South Carolina this offseason after four years at NC State. From a player perspective, his addition to the Gamecock roster was probably the biggest from a strong transfer portal haul. Peak brings athleticism and toughness to an offensive line that needed an infusion of both after an abysmal 2025.

The redshirt senior earned some All-ACC honors last season and ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle (and No. 30 player overall) in the 2026 preseason On3 Impact Ranking.

It is worth noting that Peak suffered an undisclosed knee injury during a team-sanctioned basketball game this offseason. However, head coach Shane Beamer has said repeatedly that he is “ahead of schedule” and will be ready to play this fall. If that proves to be true, Peak will be one of the most important Gamecocks in 2026.