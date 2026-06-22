GamecockCentral Football
South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium among EA Sports College Football 27's toughest places to play
Ahead of its July release, EA Sports College Football 27 has revealed its rankings of the toughest places to play in the country. According to the gaming outlet, EA Sports factored in historical stats such as home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more to compile the rankings. South Carolina’s home venue, Williams-Brice Stadium, made the top 20.
For the second year in a row, Williams-Brice slotted in at No. 16 in the rankings. The home of the Gamecocks was No. 15 in 2025, the first year of the new college football game.
South Carolina will play seven games at home this season. Three teams from EA Sports’ list must travel to Columbia this fall. Conversely, the Gamecocks will play in four of the top 20. Shane Beamer and company will hit the road for contests in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (also known as The Swamp), Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, and Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
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Below is EA Sports’ entire top 20 list:
- LSU Tigers (Tiger Stadium/Death Valley)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (Ohio Stadium/The Horshoe)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (Beaver Stadium)
- Georgia Bulldogs (Sanford Stadium)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (Bryant-Denny Stadium)
- Oregon Ducks (Autzen Stadium)
- Florida Gators (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium/Steve Spurrier Field/The Swamp)
- Tennessee Volunteers (Neyland Stadium)
- Clemson Tigers (Memorial Stadium)
- Texas A&M Aggies (Kyle Field)
- Oklahoma Sooners (Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium)
- Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Stadium/The Big House)
- Texas Longhorns (Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium)
- Auburn Tigers (Jordan-Hare Stadium)
- Washington Huskies (Husky Stadium)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (Williams-Brice Stadium)
- Indiana Hoosiers (Memorial Stadium)
- Utah Utes (Rice-Eccles Stadium)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (Kinnick Stadium)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Notre Dame Stadium/The House that Rockne Built)