South Carolina football alum earns All-Pro distinction

Former South Carolina football standout Ernest Jones has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL since earning selection in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. This weekend, he finally picked up the recognition he deserves.

The Associated Press revealed its All-Pro teams on Saturday, and Jones made the cut. The former Gamecock was a second-team selection at linebacker. The recognition is the first postseason award of Jones’ career. He was snubbed (again) from the NFC Pro Bowl roster this season. However, depending on how the postseason goes, he could find his way to San Francisco after all.

It should be noted that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon, and Seattle Seahawks versatile defensive back (listed as slot corner) Nick Emmanwori all received votes from the AP, as well. Jones played with both Horn and Nixon at South Carolina.

During the 2025 regular season, Jones logged 126 tackles in just 15 games played. He also registered five interceptions, the top number in the league among linebackers and a mark that tied for second among all players in the NFL. On one of those picks, Jones ran back 85 yards for his first career NFL touchdown.

Jones and Emmanwori teamed up to lead the best scoring defense in the NFL this season. The Seahawks allowed just 17.2 points per game. Seattle also ranked 10th in the league in passing yards surrendered (193.9 yards per game), 3rd in the league in rushing yards allowed (91.9 yards per game), and sixth in total defense (285.6 yards per game). Thanks in large part to Jones’ coverage work, the Seahawks intercepted 18 passes, fifth-best in the NFL.

Jones’ Seattle Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will be on a bye this weekend. They will play the lowest seed available next week in the NFC Divisional Round.