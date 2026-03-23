South Carolina top five nationally in returning production for 2026

Player movement in college football is at an all-time high. Even so, roster retention remains an important means of improving from year to year. Keeping talent in garnet and black is a big reason why optimistic prognosticators like South Carolina’s chances of bouncing back from a disappointing 2025 season.

According to ESPN analytics guru Bill Connelly, the Gamecocks are a top-five team nationally in returning production.

This includes players who were in Columbia last season (like quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, EDGE Dylan Stewart, and defensive back Vicari Swain) and, at a lower-calculated value, transfer portal additions who played big roles on their previous teams (like offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, and defensive back Quay’sheed Scott).

Per Connelly, returning offensive production includes offensive line snaps, receiver/tight end receiving yards, running back rushing yards, and quarterback passing yards. Defensively, the returning production number includes snaps, tackles, and tackles for loss.

For transfers, a player simply joins a team’s position room in Connelly’s calculations. As he put it, “if you lost a 3,000-yard passer and brought in someone else’s 3,000-yard passer, that means you return only 50% of yardage — 3,000 divided by (3,000 + 3,000).”

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Trailing only Notre Dame, Maryland, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech, Carolina is fifth in the country in returning production. They are second nationally on offense in the category and 30th on defense.

Based on Connelly’s data from 2025, that bodes well for an improved group for sixth-year head coach Shane Beamer.

Not including disappointing outlier seasons from Clemson and Baylor, 2025’s top 10 returning production teams improved by an average of about two regular-season wins from 2024.

The numbers were even better for SEC squads.

The three SEC teams in last year’s top 10 jumped up by more than three wins in the regular season. Vanderbilt (six to 10), Oklahoma (six to 10), and Texas A&M (eight to 11) all improved dramatically. Two of those teams made the College Football Playoff, and the one that didn’t still finished the regular season 10-2.

South Carolina was 71st nationally in returning production heading into the 2025 season. Divided to show both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks were 40th on offense and 99th on defense.

Much to the delight of South Carolina fans, if Connelly’s trends hold, the 2026 Gamecocks will be an improved unit.