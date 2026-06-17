South Carolina star labeled as top EDGE rusher in 2027 NFL Draft

There is a reason why there are just 32 Rivals five-star prospects each recruiting cycle. That number matches the number of picks in the NFL Draft’s first round, a not-so-subtle parallel that signifies the expectations of a five-star athlete becoming a first-round pick in the future. South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart, a five-star in the class of 2024, is right on track.

Viewed nearly unanimously as a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Stewart is a virtual lock for early selection next April. In fact, when ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Matt Miller posted their updated prospect rankings for next year’s draft, Stewart held a prominent spot.

Reid listed the Gamecocks standout as the top EDGE rusher in the draft class of 2027. Miller slotted him in at No. 2, behind Texas Longhorns pass rusher Colin Simmons.

Simply put, Stewart is the most sought-after South Carolina EDGE draft prospect since Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney, of course, went No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

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Stewart is a two-time All-SEC selection and a two-time All-American Honorable Mention. His running mate each of his two seasons (Kyle Kennard in 2024 and Bryan Thomas Jr. in 2025) had career-best efforts playing opposite him. Kennard was a consensus All-American and the winner of the Nagurski Trophy, and Thomas earned All-SEC honors. Both Kennard and Thomas—great players in their own rights—have credited Stewart for helping them.

A back injury limited the former five-star in the back half of 2025 and has kept him out for much of the offseason. However, head coach Shane Beamer has provided optimistic updates about Stewart’s status. He has also said that he expects his star pass rusher to be ready to go in September.

South Carolina’s defensive success under coordinator Clayton White has stemmed from the ability to force turnovers. Stewart owns six career forced fumbles and has forced a pair of interceptions with pressures.

Getting that type of production from No. 6 once again would be a major boost for the Gamecocks in 2026. It would also solidify Stewart’s place near the top of the 2027 NFL Draft.