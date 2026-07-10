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ESPN FPI includes South Carolina as top 25 team

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Kevin Miller@kevinmillerGC
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Nyck Harbor
Nyck Harbor. Photo by Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

On Thursday, ESPN released its pre-camp edition of its Football Power Index (FPI). South Carolina popped up in the FPI top 25, a higher position than after a disappointing 2025.

As one of 12 Southeastern Conference teams included, South Carolina is the FPI’s No. 23 overall team.

The entire FPI top 25 can be seen below:

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  4. Oregon Ducks
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. Indiana Hoosiers
  7. Miami Hurricanes
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. LSU Tigers
  10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  11. Texas A&M Aggies
  12. Oklahoma Sooners
  13. Southern Cal Trojans
  14. Ole Miss Rebels
  15. Michigan Wolverines
  16. Tennessee Volunteers
  17. Penn State Nittany Lions
  18. Florida Gators
  19. Clemson Tigers
  20. BYU Cougars
  21. Missouri Tigers
  22. Auburn Tigers
  23. South Carolina Gamecocks
  24. SMU Mustangs
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

The ESPN FPI ranks South Carolina’s strength of schedule as the 10th-most difficult in the country. The schedule contains seven teams within the FPI top 25, all inside the top 19. With that slate ahead of them, the analytics model gives the Gamecocks a 66.6% chance of reaching the six wins necessary to earn bowl eligibility.

The other odds-based predictions in the Thursday reveal were a little lower for Carolina.

ESPN says that the Gamecocks have just a 1.3% chance of winning the SEC. Shane Beamer’s team has a higher probability of making its way to the College Football Playoff, however. The FPI lists USC as having a 10.7% chance of making the 12-team field for the first time.

Within that 10.7%, ESPN has South Carolina as having a 1.0% chance of advancing to the CFP National Championship title game. That also came with a 0.4% chance of winning it all.

What do you think? Join the discussion on The Insiders Forum.

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