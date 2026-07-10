ESPN FPI includes South Carolina as top 25 team

On Thursday, ESPN released its pre-camp edition of its Football Power Index (FPI). South Carolina popped up in the FPI top 25, a higher position than after a disappointing 2025.

As one of 12 Southeastern Conference teams included, South Carolina is the FPI’s No. 23 overall team.

The entire FPI top 25 can be seen below:

Ohio State Buckeyes Texas Longhorns Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oregon Ducks Georgia Bulldogs Indiana Hoosiers Miami Hurricanes Alabama Crimson Tide LSU Tigers Texas Tech Red Raiders Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners Southern Cal Trojans Ole Miss Rebels Michigan Wolverines Tennessee Volunteers Penn State Nittany Lions Florida Gators Clemson Tigers BYU Cougars Missouri Tigers Auburn Tigers South Carolina Gamecocks SMU Mustangs Iowa Hawkeyes

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

The ESPN FPI ranks South Carolina’s strength of schedule as the 10th-most difficult in the country. The schedule contains seven teams within the FPI top 25, all inside the top 19. With that slate ahead of them, the analytics model gives the Gamecocks a 66.6% chance of reaching the six wins necessary to earn bowl eligibility.

The other odds-based predictions in the Thursday reveal were a little lower for Carolina.

ESPN says that the Gamecocks have just a 1.3% chance of winning the SEC. Shane Beamer’s team has a higher probability of making its way to the College Football Playoff, however. The FPI lists USC as having a 10.7% chance of making the 12-team field for the first time.

Within that 10.7%, ESPN has South Carolina as having a 1.0% chance of advancing to the CFP National Championship title game. That also came with a 0.4% chance of winning it all.