ESPN names South Carolina star a player to watch ahead of 2027 NFL Draft

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of the most talented players in the country. Because of that, he has had a lot of NFL Draft chatter surrounding him the last two years.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid released their top five positional rankings for the 2027 NFL Draft. Both members of the duo excluded Sellers. However, they agreed that he is a “player outside of the top five to watch.”

Below is what Reid had to say about the South Carolina signal-caller:

“LaNorris Sellers. South Carolina. Sellers was viewed as one of the top signal-callers in the country entering the 2025 season, but an inconsistent campaign resulted in him returning to the Gamecocks. With more up-front protection added through the transfer portal and a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles, Sellers’ tools could shine in the team’s new-look offense. Many scouts believe that Sellers has Round 1 tools but needs to show more consistency as a passer.”

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Sellers’ physical giftedness is elite. He is big (listed at 6-3 and 240 pounds), has a cannon for an arm, and can run better than the majority of players at his position. However, a year playing under offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula saw him put out an inconsistent showing in 2025.

With Kendal Briles now in town, there is optimism that the redshirt junior will return to his All-SEC form from 2024. Briles has stated that he believes the South Carolina offense should showcase Sellers and lean into his athleticism, something that last year’s offense didn’t do as frequently. The veteran playcaller also said he wants his quarterback to play more freely.

If all of that happens, it will spell good things for both the Gamecocks and for Sellers’ draft stock.