ESPN survey ranks South Carolina alum Jaycee Horn among top NFL cornerbacks

South Carolina football alum Jaycee Horn is entering his sixth year in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers star has made the last two Pro Bowls. Universally, he is viewed as one of the top cover men in the National Football League.

ESPN is in the middle of its NFL positional ranking series, and when the outlet reached its conversation about the league’s top cornerbacks, Horn made the cut. According to surveys of executives, coaches, and scouts, the former Gamecock ranked as the No. 8 corner in the NFL.

Said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Horn:

“Horn combined his physical style of play with a career-high five interceptions, tied for first among cornerbacks last season.

“‘When you go against him, you better be ready for a street fight,’ a veteran NFL offensive coach said. ‘Physical, strong, can play press coverage. Ain’t always flashy but really rugged player.’

“Most notably, coaches favored Horn in their rankings because of how he plays the run and the pass with equal ferocity. As one NFC offensive coach noted, Horn wants you to run a duo play to his side so he ‘can crack somebody.'”

“The only complaint about Horn is that he’s a bit tight-hipped, so while he’s fast in a straight line, his lateral quickness might suffer compared to the top guys. But Horn is the first Panther to make back-to-back Pro Bowls since edge rusher Brian Burns (2021-22). He has great traits.

“‘Size, length, competitiveness, toughness, football intelligence, work ethic is what you get with Horn,’ a personnel executive with an NFL team said.”

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Horn, who ranked seventh last year, earned a ranking as high as third from one NFL voter this summer.

In the final rankings, he trailed only the Denver Broncos’ Pat Surtain II, the Houston Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr., the New England Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez, the Seattle Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon, the Los Angeles Rams’ Trent McDuffie, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell, and the Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward. Only Surtain, Stingley, Gonzalez, and Ward received a better highest-vote than Horn’s 3.

The last two years have, by far, been Horn’s best in the NFL. He set career-high numbers in most tackling statistics and passes defended in 2024. Then, in 2025, he broke through with five interceptions, a mark that tied him for second in the entire league.

During his South Carolina football career, Horn was one of the best coverage men ever to don the Block C on his helmet. Horn rarely had balls thrown his way and routinely shut down his side of the field in the passing game. His exceptional performances in garnet and black earned him All-SEC accolades. He earned selection as the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Horn is USC’s most recent top-10 pick and was the seventh in program history.