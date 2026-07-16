Former South Carolina All-American ranked among NFL's best

ESPN is in the middle of its NFL positional ranking series, and when the outlet reached its conversation about the league’s top safeties, former South Carolina star Nick Emmanwori made the cut. According to surveys of executives, coaches, and scouts, the former Gamecock ranked as the No. 6 safety in the NFL.

Labeling him a “safety” is probably the best fit, but Emmanwori plays all over for the Seattle Seahawks. He saw time at safety, nickel, linebacker, EDGE, and corner. His rookie season was one for the ages. Though he did not win the NFL’s Rookie of the Year, he picked up the honor from Tom Brady. In some ways, might mean a little more.

Said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about Emmanwori after the league-wide survey:

“Emmanwori was a disruptor at the line of scrimmage for Seattle’s championship defense, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Carson Schwesinger, our new No. 3-ranked linebacker. Emmanwori was best utilized as a third safety/hybrid linebacker.

“The results: 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup rate of 2.1%, the second highest among safeties. Including the playoffs, Emmanwori was the only NFL player with at least 15 pressures and 10 pass breakups last season. As a result, Emmanwori appeared on nearly 80% of ballots.

“‘Major upside,’ an NFL coordinator said. ‘He’s so impressive for where he is at such a young age. He’s got all the physical measurables.’

“However, one AFC executive countered that Emmanwori has ‘one-trick pony’ to his game because he doesn’t play as well going backward as some of the top safeties.”

The GamecockCentral staff and subscribers are discussing this now on The Insiders Forum.

As a rising second-year player, this is Emmanwori’s first appearance in the ESPN NFL survey rankings. Sixth was his highest vote, too, meaning that most who were surveyed likely slotted him in at No. 6.

In the rankings, Emmanwori ranks behind only the Baltimore Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton, Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James Jr., Green Bay Packers’ Xavier McKinney, Detroit Lions’ Brian Branch, and Atlanta Falcons’ Jessie Bates III.

During his one and only year at the professional level, Emmanwori continued producing like he did in garnet and black. He logged 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception last season, despite missing all of three games and most of another with an injury. He also became the first NFL player ever to block a field goal, sack the quarterback, register an additional tackle for loss, and intercept a pass in the same game.

A native of nearby Irmo, after joining USC, Emmanwori then became a hometown hero in garnet and black. Starting as a true freshman, he became a Freshman All-American in 2022. In his final year in 2024, the versatile defensive playmaker picked up All-American honors from multiple publications. He was a consensus All-SEC first-team performer.

Leading South Carolina in tackles in both 2022 and 2024, Emmanwori developed into an elite player against the pass, too. In 2024, he logged 88 tackles and four interceptions, including two that he returned for scores.