ESPN analyst tells college football fans to buy stock in South Carolina

South Carolina football fans are hoping for a major bounce-back season in 2026 after a disappointing 2025. According to one national analyst, those hopes will be met well this fall.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly published his offseason SP+ rankings, and the Gamecocks slotted into a position that should provide some optimism. He also labeled Shane Beamer’s team (twice) as one that should be much improved.

South Carolina was No. 24 overall in Connelly’s ranking, good for No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.

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SP+ is a projection, not merely a ranking of what a team has accomplished. Connelly explains, “SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking. Along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather.”

SP+ weighs returning production, recent history, recent recruiting, and coaching change effects to create preseason and offseason rankings.

The Gamecocks’ top-25 spot came with an offensive efficiency of 44th overall. USC is 21st in defensive efficiency and 19th in special teams efficiency.

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Those numbers saw Connelly include South Carolina among two groups of potential improved teams.

In the “Buy, buy, buy” portion of his breakdown, the Gamecocks were one of six SEC teams that disappointed in 2025 but that Connelly believes will be better in 2026. He also expressed optimism about “the entire state of South Carolina,” especially USC and the rival Clemson Tigers.

Part of Connelly’s high hopes for Carolina this fall sits with Beamer’s decision to hire offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. “…new South Carolina playcaller Kendal Briles certainly has a better recent track record than the guy he’s replacing (Mike Shula),” Connelly said simply.

He also recently listed the Gamecocks among his top-five teams nationally in returning production.