College football survey ranks South Carolina's Dylan Stewart as top-three defender nationally

South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart has been dealing with a back injury since the 2025 season. The sentiment around the Gamecock program, however, is that the All-American will be back and ready to roll this fall.

National thoughts seem to mirror this, as well.

According to an ESPN-run survey of “more than 20 front office staff members across the sport” of college football, Stewart will be one of the top players in the country in 2026. In fact, per ESPN’s survey, he will be the No. 3 returning defensive player in the nation.

The survey yielded results that included just Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Texas EDGE Colin Simmons ahead of Stewart. More than 40 players received votes in this survey, but Stewart finished higher than 37 of them.

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In the ESPN story from Eli Lederman and Max Olson, several of those surveyed provided high praise of the Gamecock pass rusher.

An SEC director of player personnel said, “If you built an edge rusher in a lab, [Stewart is] how you’d draw it up.” The personnel staffer—whose team played against South Carolina in 2025—added, “[Stewart] wreaks havoc…There were times we couldn’t even call anything. He was in the backfield basically every play.”

In unsurprising fashion, Stewart was one of several players labeled as first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Pending health, the former five-star is nearly a lock for a top-10 selection. If he returns to form physically, it will mean good things for his draft stock and the Gamecocks’ 2026 season.

Stewart and South Carolina will return to the field on September 5 against Kent State at Williams-Brice Stadium.