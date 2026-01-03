Another South Carolina defensive starter announces Gamecock return
On Saturday, South Carolina starting linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson announced that he would return to the Gamecocks in 2026. He posted a graphic to social media that read simply: “Run it back.” The 6-3, 244-pound defender will be a junior at USC next fall.
Johnson joined the South Carolina football program as a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 out of Maury High School in Virginia. He was a reserve and special teams contributor as a freshman in 2024 but became a starter this past fall.
In 2025, Johnson tallied 61 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, three passes defended, and one interception. He also started all 12 games for Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White.
Johnson plays with athleticism and physicality, and he has flashed well as a Gamecock. His impressive measurables and movement ability indicate that he still has some untapped potential, too.
Top 10
- 1Live
🚨 Portal Headquarters
South Carolina hub
- 2
RB visitor
TCU back to visit
- 3
Portal opens
Key info
- 4Trending
LSU transfer OL
Eyeing visit
- 5New
Beamer intros Barnes
Head coach speaks
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Target Watchlist
- Portal tracker (Commits and Exits)
- On3 National Portal Ticker
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- Subscribe to GamecockCentral for $1!
Johnson’s announcement follows up a similar one from fellow starter Justin Okoronkwo. The junior duo will join redshirt senior Shawn Murphy as returning players from last year’s rotation.
Barring any other offseason movement, Carolina will have eight overall scholarship linebackers on the roster next season.
Senior Jaron Willis and redshirt freshman Taeshawn Alston have left the position room via the transfer portal, and senior Colin Bryant graduated, but the Gamecocks bring back several sophomores and redshirt freshmen with lots of potential in Donovan Darden, Josh Smith, and AJ Holloway. South Carolina also signed a pair of class of 2026 linebackers, four-star Andrew Harris and three-star Keenan Britt.