South Carolina legend George Rogers selected as college football's best No. 38 of all time

The undisputed best player in South Carolina football history is George Rogers. The big running back won the 1980 Heisman Trophy and was nearly as good the year before. His 1979 and 1980 efforts are the two best single-season performances ever by a Gamecock.

On Thursday, ESPN released a story in which they picked the best players in college football history for each jersey number. Much to the delight of the Garnet and Black Faithful, Rogers slotted in as the worldwide leader’s selection for the top No. 38 to ever play the sport.

Frankly, Rogers was the easy pick.

With David Hale running point, Hale, Eli Lederman, Max Olson, Jake Trotter, Andrea Adelson, Dave Wilson, Heather Dinich, Bill Connelly, Kyle Bonagura, and Adam Rittenberg picked every jersey number from 0 to 99. According to Adelson, Rogers beat out Oklahoma’s Roy Williams, Nebraska’s Sam Francis, and Tennessee’s John Michels as the top 38.

Said Adelson about Rogers: “Over his four-year career, Rogers had 27 100-yard rushing games and left South Carolina with school records for single-season rushing yards (1,894), career rushing yards (5,204), and rushing average per game (112.7). In 1980, he became the first player from South Carolina to win the Heisman, as he rushed for more than 100 yards in every game that season, winning the award over Pitt defensive end Hugh Green and Georgia running back Herschel Walker.”

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Following his excellent career, the University of South Carolina retired Rogers’ No. 38 jersey. His is one of six football jerseys retired and one of four numbers that will never be worn again.

When his day in garnet and black ended, Rogers became the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He then had a strong professional career, earning Rookie of the Year and All-Pro nods and winning the Super Bowl. He led the National Football League in rushing yards once and rushing touchdowns once, as well. As the wear and tear of being a running back led to injuries, Rogers retired in 1988. He played for both the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins.

Rogers is a University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Famer, a (state of) South Carolina Football Hall of Fame inductee, and a College Football Hall of Famer. In 1994, the Southeastern Conference named him an SEC Legend, despite the fact that he never played in the league.

Rogers is also in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. Though he played just four years in The Big Easy, Rogers is fourth all-time in rushing yards for the Saints.

Affectionately nicknamed “Big George” and “King George,” Rogers can still be found around Williams-Brice Stadium on gamedays.