Former South Carolina football standout turns back the clock with elite end-of-season performance

Last week, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones, told a radio station in Texas that the organization “absolutely” wants to bring former South Carolina football star EDGE rusher Jadeveon Clowney back next season.

The price tag of doing so may have just gone up for America’s Team.

Clowney was already having a solid year in Big D for his age-32 season. However, in the Cowboys’ season finale, the 12th-year pro had his best game of the campaign. The former Gamecock went off against the New York Giants, racking up six tackles, including three sacks and four total tackles for loss. For good measure, he also knocked a pass down at the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble.

Following a late start to the 2025 season, Clowney finished with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games. And he accomplished all of that without the benefit of a training camp.

Clowney won’t be at the top of the free agent list among EDGE players this offseason, but he will earn a nice payday, nonetheless.

During his South Carolina football career, Clowney earned Freshman All-American honors and posted a pair of All-American campaigns. He owns several Gamecock single-season records, including 13.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in 2012. His 4.5-sack performance against Clemson remains a program record, as does his nine career forced fumbles. Clowney won the Ted Hendricks Award as college football’s top defensive end as a sophomore.

Since the Houston Texans selected him with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has continued to produce. He has posted 66.5 sacks and 120 tackles for loss. He has forced 15 fumbles, batted down 36 passes, and scored four defensive touchdowns. Clowney made three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team with the Houston Texans. He has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers.