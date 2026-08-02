South Carolina football legend signing with familiar NFL team

Another South Carolina football legend has signed an NFL deal with his former team.

On Sunday, just days after Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms, Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to a new NFL contract.

Per ESPN/NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and fellow NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Clowney and the Houston Texans are reuniting.

In 2014, the Texans selected Clowney with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Now, more than a decade later, he is back with the franchise that gave him his professional start.

Clowney played in Houston for five seasons, including three years in which he earned Pro Bowl selections. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Dallas Cowboys.

With the Texans, Clowney joins fellow star EDGE rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The trio will make, arguably, the best three-man group in the entire NFL.

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During his South Carolina football career, Clowney earned Freshman All-American honors and posted a pair of All-American campaigns. He owns several Gamecock single-season records, including 13.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in 2012. His 4.5-sack performance against Clemson remains a program record, as do his nine career forced fumbles. Clowney won the Ted Hendricks Award as college football’s top defensive end as a sophomore.

Since the Houston Texans selected him with the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has continued to produce. He has posted 66.5 sacks and 120 tackles for loss. He has forced 16 fumbles, batted down 36 passes, and scored four defensive touchdowns.

Last year — his 12th in the NFL — Clowney had 8.5 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys.