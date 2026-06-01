South Carolina, Jadeveon Clowney included among top 15 plays in college football history

Over the weekend, On3’s Andy Staples, Ari Wasserman, and River Bailey filled the offseason content gap by discussing the top plays in college football history, drafting 15 total plays (five each) to the conversation. South Carolina football, by virtue of the legendary Jadeveon Clowney, made the list.

As would be expected, the play in question was Clowney’s “The Hit” from the Gamecocks’ Outback Bowl victory over the Michigan Wolverines following the 2012 season. Slotting in at No. 4 overall (the first pick of the draft’s second round) was Clowney’s game-changing hit. Frankly, it was an easy choice for inclusion.

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For those who need a reminder — or just want to relive the moment — The Hit came following an incorrect first down that was awarded to the Wolverines after a fake punt was inches short of conversion. On the very next snap after the bad spot, Clowney pinched inside and, untouched, leveled running back Vincent Smith. In doing so, he forced both the football and Smith’s helmet away from their host. The helmet wound up nine yards behind the forward-moving Smith, causing many watching the game to doubt Newton’s second law of motion. Then, Clowney pawed the pigskin with one hand for the recovery, and the Gamecocks took over. One play later, quarterback Connor Shaw found Ace Sanders in the end zone to go ahead in what would become a one-score win for South Carolina.

Bailey selected Clowney’s hit as his second pick. He then said, “That play was on every commercial that college football could ever have for the next two years.”

Wasserman commented that it was “a great ‘Ball Don’t Lie’ moment” and that he remembers feeling as if he could feel Clowney’s hit while watching from his couch.

For Staples, who was in attendance in Tampa, The Hit nearly caused him to break press box media decorum. “You’re not supposed to cheer in the press box,” he began, “I didn’t cheer in the press box, but when he hit him, I stood up and just went ‘Ohhhhhh!'”

Clowney’s play, which also earned a spot last year on ESPN’s list of the top 20 plays since 2000, remains one of the most impressive individual efforts in college football history.

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Below is the entire draft (listed by overall selection) from Staples, Wasserman, and Bailey.

“Kick Six”, Auburn vs. Alabama 2013 (Staples) Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith overtime game-winner, Alabama vs. Georgia 2018 CFP National Title (Wasserman) Blocked field goal at the Big House, Appalachian State vs. Michigan 2007 (Bailey) “The Hit”, South Carolina vs. Michigan Outback Bowl 2012/2013 (Bailey) “Gravedigger”/4th-and-31, Alabama vs. Auburn 2023 (Wasserman) “The Play”/”The Band Is out on the Field”, Cal vs. Stanford 1982 (Staples) “Hail Flutie”, Boston College vs. Miami 1984 (Staples) “Trouble with the Snap”, Michigan vs. Michigan State 2015 (Wasserman) Central Michigan’s Hail Mary, CMU vs. Oklahoma State 2016 (Bailey) Fake field goal, Michigan State vs. Notre Dame 2010 (Bailey) “InVINCEble”/”Vince to the Pylon”, Texas vs. Southern Cal BCS National Title 2005/2006 (Wasserman) Statue of Liberty, Boise State vs. Oklahoma 2006/2007 Fiesta Bowl (Staples) “Run, Lindsay, Run”, Georgia vs. Florida 1980 (Staples) Maurice Clarett strips Sean Taylor’s interception, Miami vs. Ohio State 2002/2003 BCS National Title (Wasserman) “Prayer in Jordan-Hare”, Auburn vs. Georgia 2013 (Bailey)

*They also mentioned honorable mention plays like “The Hook and Ladder” from Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma, Tim Tebow’s jump pass from Florida-LSU, “The Bush Push” from Southern Cal’s win over Notre Dame, “The Bluegrass Miracle” from LSU’s win over Kentucky, Johnny Manziel’s wild bobbling touchdown from Texas A&M’s win over Alabama, Jauan Jenning’s Hail Mary catch from Tennessee’s win over Georgia, “The Hobnail Boot” from Georgia’s win over Tennessee, and Michael Crabtree’s tight rope act from Texas Tech’s win over Texas.*