High-energy South Carolina walk-on put on scholarship

South Carolina football has seen a major turnover on the offensive line this offseason. However, one of the Gamecock linemen who stuck with the program was rising redshirt sophomore Jake Recker. Recker, a walk-on from Indian Land High School, has spent two years with the program as a player known for being a good teammate and always bringing high levels of energy. However, his status as a walk-on is now a thing of the past.

During an appearance on Inside the Gamecocks‘ “The Morning Show,” USC Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Darren Uscher revealed that USC had put Recker on scholarship.

Recker’s reward comes as no surprise, given all word about his work ethic and team-first attitude. He has also earned recognition from the fanbase for his positive effect on sideline morale. Head coach Shane Beamer even listed Recker among the players who are often “ask[ing] questions” in an attempt to get better.

Listed at 6-5 and 310 pounds, Recker has been a member of South Carolina’s scout team the past two years. Last fall, he saw his first game action, getting in for a drive against Coastal Carolina.

Recker is part of an offensive line group that now has 18 scholarship players. He is joined by six other returners, eight transfer portal additions, and three class of 2026 signees. Recker is one of just four returning scholarship linemen in at least their third year with the program.

Heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign, Recker will bring depth and daily competition to multiple offensive line positions.

During his high school days, Recker played both offensive tackle and long snapper. He earned a spot in the North/South All-Star Game and earned All-Region honors at Indian Land.