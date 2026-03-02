South Carolina defensive standout named NFL Combine riser by ESPN's Mel Kiper

South Carolina football sent four players to the NFL Combine, and all four impressed in some way. One Gamecock, in particular, caught the eye of ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper.

On Monday, the veteran analyst wrote a story on the 13 players who he felt increased their draft stock the most in Indianapolis. Defensive back Jalon Kilgore was one of those names.

Said Kiper about the former Gamecock:

“A combo safety/big nickel prospect, Kilgore is tough and versatile, and he brings a lot of very good physical traits. His 4.4-second 40 time tied for fifth in the safety group. And though his 37-inch vertical was in the middle of the pack, his 10-foot-10 broad jump paced the position this year. We shouldn’t be surprised: Kilgore was the Georgia 2A long jump state champ in high school. And he showed off his strength, putting up 16 reps on the bench press.

“Kilgore has posted at least 53 tackles in each of his three seasons, while picking off eight passes and breaking up 23 over his career. He has also returned 12 punts, further showing his versatility. Think Day 2 for Kilgore.”

Kilgore was one of the most impressive performers at this year’s NFL Combine.

Despite being the second-heaviest safety to run at the combine, he ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash. The 4.40 time was seventh-best among all defenders. It was also the best among all defensive players who weighed at least 210 pounds.

Only six defensive players broad jumped farther than Kilgore’s 10-10. One of them was fellow South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse.

For his efforts, Kilgore posted an RAS athleticism testing score of 9.97 out of 10. He was the fifth-most impressive strong safety according to the RAS database (out of 1242) since 1987. Even if he had been labeled as a free safety, his numbers would have been top 10 at that position.

Kilgore’s combination of elite athleticism, versatility in the defensive backfield, and college production—he was a Freshman All-American in 2023 and an All-SEC contributor in both 2024 and 2025—makes him an intriguing NFL Draft prospect.

Kiper now predicts the former Gamecock to come off the board in the second or third rounds this April. He has earned projections anywhere from the late first to the sixth round in mock drafts since the fall.