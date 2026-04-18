Pre-NFL Draft Profile: South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore

South Carolina defensive back prospect Jalon Kilgore will likely be one of the top Gamecocks selected in next week’s NFL Draft.

Kilgore’s South Carolina career got off to a fast start, as he was forced into action as a true freshman. From that point on, he never relinquished his spot on the field, seeing action at safety and nickel. A Freshman All-American honor then gave way to back-to-back All-SEC nods for Kilgore. He also tied for the SEC lead in interceptions as a sophomore.

Kilgore gave a tremendous effort at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle. He also logged a 37-inch vertical and a 10-10 broad jump. Those numbers held up, so he didn’t have to do a full workout at pro day.

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Draft projections have been all over the place for Kilgore. Some outlier predictions list him as high as the first round or as low as the sixth. However, most have pegged Kilgore as coming off the board somewhere between the second and fourth rounds.

Because of his freakish athletism, elite length, versatility, and strong on-field production, Kilgore has drawn the eye of many NFL decision-makers. Some franchises like him as a safety. Others would like him to play nickel. Still others have asked about the possibility of him playing corner. No matter where he ends up, the former South Carolina star has a bright future ahead of him.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.