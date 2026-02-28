South Carolina star Jalon Kilgore posts top athletic testing score among safeties at NFL Combine

South Carolina football star defensive back Jalon Kilgore is an athletic freak. Gamecock fans were already well aware of that fact, as they have seen three years of evidence to support the notion. However, Kilgore’s Friday showing at the NFL Combine showed the rest of the world just how special he can be.

In fact, with most of the athletic testing completed (Kilgore’s 20-yard shuttle had not processed yet, and he has the opportunity to take part in the bench press on Saturday), the All-SEC defensive back had posted the top RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of all safeties at the NFL Combine.

As it relates to players classified as strong safeties by RAS, he is the fifth-most athletic player since 1987. As a point of reference, that comparison includes well over 1200 other strong safeties.

Jalon Kilgore is a SS prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 5 out of 1242 SS from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/FHAovtmwhF pic.twitter.com/6Vfa3MMdiD — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

For those unfamiliar, Relative Athletic Score is a metric used to evaluate a player’s physical traits compared to others at his position. Considering size, movement, and explosiveness, the RAS grades players on a scale of 1-10. Kilgore earned a 9.97.

Even if compared to free safeties, Kilgore would have earned a 9.93 grade. That would have been good for a top-10 mark at the position since 1987. His “true safety” composite grade is an elite 9.95.

Adding to his impressive day, Kilgore’s 4.40 in the 40-yard dash included a top speed over 23 miles per hour.

Because of his testing numbers, a long list of NFL Draft analysts mentioned Kilgore’s name when discussing the biggest winners from day two of the combine.

Kilgore’s draft stock has fluctuated a bit over the last year. This strong performance in Indianapolis has to help his cause. He could push his way into the top half of this April’s draft.