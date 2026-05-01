South Carolina football day three draftee viewed as potential early NFL starter

South Carolina football product Jalon Kilgore fell a little further than expected in last weekend’s NFL Draft. The two-time All-SEC and Freshman All-American defensive back didn’t come off the board until the fifth round (to the Buffalo Bills), when some thought he would be a day two selection.

However, if NFL.com writer Chad Reuter is correct, the draft-day drop might turn out for the best for Kilgore.

According to Reuter, the versatile defensive back could find his way to a starting role, sooner rather than later.

Below is what he said about Kilgore. (Story titled, “Sixteen Day 3 NFL draft picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies in 2026”):

“C.J. Gardner-Johnson Jr. signed a one-year deal to shore up the Bills’ secondary this offseason, but Kilgore’s aggressive run defense and ability to find the ball in coverage could force Buffalo to play him more than expected in Year 1.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Kilgore joins a Bills team that led the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2025. However, Buffalo was among the league’s worst run-stopping teams. Kilgore’s ability to help in run support could be a major boon in year one of the Joe Brady era. That would be especially true if the team’s defensive line has an inconsistent showing against in 2026.

During his time at South Carolina, Kilgore played most of his snaps at nickel. Even so, he can handle his business there or at safety. That versatility could help Reuter’s prediction come true.

Fellow former Gamecocks Brandon Cisse (second round, Green Bay Packers) and Nick Barrett (fourth round, Los Angeles Chargers) also earned NFL Draft selections this spring. Others, like Rahsul Faison, Bryan Thomas Jr., Monkell Goodwine, and DQ Smith have earned free agent contracts or training camp opportunities.