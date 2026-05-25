South Carolina receiver listed among college football's sophomore breakout candidates

The 2026 edition of the South Carolina football team is in the unique position of returning a lot of its veteran production from last season and having brought in several impact players from the transfer portal.

The Gamecocks will look to ride those veterans to improve upon a disappointing 2025 this fall. However, to make that happen, Shane Beamer’s team will also need some of its younger talents to take steps forward.

According to CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford, South Carolina can expect one rising sophomore to do just that. In his story titled “College football’s second-year stars: Sophomore standouts that will define the 2026 playoff race,” Crawford listed wide receiver Jayden Sellers as a potential emerging star. He was one of 17 players to earn inclusion.

Said Crawford about Sellers, “The younger brother of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, Jayden averaged 15.3 yards per catch over 22 receptions in just five games last fall during his first year on campus. His 75-yard touchdown against Coastal Carolina in November was his arrival moment, and that confidence level was further enhanced this spring. Sellers and junior Mazeo Bennett will split reps at the slot during camp before the first-team designation is decided, but Sellers has more upside, it appears.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Nicknamed “Pup” or “Puppy,” the younger Sellers brother burst onto the scene late in the 2025 season. He didn’t factor in much early, logging zero stats through the team’s first six games. Then, Sellers emerged, becoming an important part of the offense in his final five games.

Despite missing one game down the stretch with an injury, Sellers registered 22 receptions for 337 yards and a touchdown in those five contests. He finished third on the team in both total catches and receiving yardage. He also carried the ball five times in the run game, most among the team’s wideouts.

Sellers, though small, has an impressive blend of speed, quickness, and acceleration. With his wiggle and burst, he has big-play potential, as evidenced by a 75-yard touchdown as a freshman. He is tough and a willing blocker on the outside, as well

If he plays an entire season at the level he finished his first year, Sellers would prove Crawford’s prognostication correct. His 2025 stats, when projected across a 12-game season, are very impressive. Those hypothetical numbers are right around 50 catches for 800 yards.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

His 2025 flashes, along with his clear connection with his older brother, make Sellers an intriguing player this offseason.

Sellers had a good spring and is competing with upperclassman Mazeo Bennett for slot snaps. He played some snaps outside last fall, too, and moved into the backfield a handful of times. Because of that, if he performs well enough through the summer and into fall camp, Sellers could force his way into multiple roles for the Gamecocks this season.