With 71 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 71 Brandon Shell

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 71 days from today.

Offensive linemen typically are the owners of No. 71 (though great Gamecock tight end Clyde Bennett wore the number “back in the day”), and an offensive lineman will be the focus of this discussion, as well. Big offensive tackle Brandon Shell wore the number in garnet and black from 2011 to 2015.

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One of the top offensive linemen in the country in the class of 2011, Shell was an Army All-American who arrived in Columbia with high expectations. He joined Steve Spurrier’s program that fall and looked poised for a potential role as a true freshman. However, a shoulder injury ended that idea, and he redshirted his first year.

By the time Shell’s redshirt freshman year came around, he started the season opener at left tackle. He then gave way to Mike Matulis and Corey Robinson at the position so that he could transition to the right side. The offensive line was good that year, en route to a second-straight 11-2 season. Shell finished the season as the Gamecocks’ starter at right tackle and earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors.

As the full-time starting right tackle as a redshirt sophomore, Shell was part of one of the top offensive lines in team history, helping lead South Carolina to another 11-win campaign. He took another personal step forward in 2014 for one of the best offenses to play in Columbia. That year, he earned some All-SEC recognition.

In 2015, Shell moved over to the left tackle position and had another strong season. He protected quarterbacks Perry Orth, Connor Mitch, and Lorenzo Nunez and blocked for a solid showing from running back Brandon Wilds.

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Following his graduation, Shell earned NFL Draft selection. The New York Jets picked him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He spent four years with the franchise, starting the final three.

After leaving the Jets, Shell started for two years for the Seattle Seahawks. The Miami Dolphins then picked him up, thinking he would provide depth. However, Shell battled his way to another starting gig. He signed with the Buffalo Bills with the plan of fighting for another starting job but retired ahead of the 2023 season, just before the start of his eight year in the league.