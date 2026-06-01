NFL Draft guru says South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has 'A-level attributes'

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers elected to skip out on the 2026 NFL Draft to return to school. The Gamecock signal-caller received a range of draft grades before deciding to come back to USC to improve his stock as a redshirt junior.

Watching Sellers, it is easy to see just how physically talented he is. In fact, one NFL Draft analyst believes that the South Carolina standout could be the most gifted quarterback in the 2027 draft.

In his recent “2027 NFL Draft quarterback class: Top prospects to know” story, ESPN’s Jordan Reid included Sellers among 10 players he is monitoring at the top of the board for next spring.

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According to Reid, Sellers’ draftability is all about “A-level attributes” and “long-term, upper-tier potential.” He says that the SEC’s most experienced starting quarterback is “an explosive dual-threat passer.”

That label comes with otherworldly giftedness. Reid argues that Sellers has as much “arm power, mobility, and strength” as any QB in this year’s draft cycle. Those traits allow him to make any throw on the field and be a major threat in the run game.

Reid also likes Sellers’ ability to “drop it in the bucket” on throws down the field. In 2025, he completed eight passes for the Gamecocks that gained over 50 yards, including multiple perfectly thrown deep balls.

Based on Reid’s assessment, if Sellers can clean up a few bad habits, he will force his way into the top of the draft. Those bad habits include Sellers’ penchant for taking sacks and putting the ball in danger.

Reid also didn’t like how Sellers looked under former South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula. The draft analyst called Sellers’ 2025 performance “too stiff and programmed.” Perhaps to his draft benefit, new OC and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles will emphasize Sellers playing freely this fall.