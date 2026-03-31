South Carolina OC Kendal Briles named one of SEC's top coordinator hires

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer made a change at offensive coordinator, firing former OC Mike Shula before the end of the 2025 season. Then in the winter, he made a splash hiring Kendal Briles from TCU.

According to at least one national analyst, the move was one of the biggest in the Southeastern Conference this offseason.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan, during an appearance on That SEC Podcast with host Mike Bratton, ranked the top-10 impact coordinator hires in the SEC. Briles slotted in at No. 3. He trailed only new Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (Penn State) and new Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech).

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Briles, who has had successful OC stints at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Florida State, Arkansas, and TCU, has drawn positive reviews since arriving in Columbia. His simple but effective scheme and his high-energy personality have been welcome changes.

The Gamecocks’ offense needed some changes after last season. Under Shula, South Carolina ranked last or second-to-last in the SEC in virtually every offensive statistic. That came en route to under 300 yards per game during his nine games at the helm in 2025.

Briles, on the other hand, has only led an offense to average under 400 yards of offense once. That came during the Covid-affected, 10-game SEC schedule of the 2020 season. He has led top-10 national rushing offenses (Baylor, Florida Atlantic, and Arkansas) and top-10 passing offenses (TCU).

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If Briles can carry just some of that previous success over to South Carolina, the Gamecocks will have a strong chance to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is among the names predicting a resurgence for USC this fall. His top-25 SP+ ranking for Carolina led him to include the Gamecocks among his stock-up teams for 2026. Like Lassan, Connelly cited the Briles hire as a big reason for his optimism

It is worth mentioning that former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp earned the No. 4 spot on Lassan’s list. Muschamp is the new defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.