On3 lists South Carolina's Kendal Briles among top assistant coaches to watch in 2026

One of the biggest reasons for offseason optimism among South Carolina football fans is the team’s revamped coaching staff. In particular, head coach Shane Beamer brought on three new offensive assistants, headlined by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles.

The Garnet and Black Faithful aren’t the only ones who like what Briles will bring to Columbia for the 2026 season.

On Friday, On3’s Chris Low listed 30 assistant coaching hires to watch for the fall. Briles made the cut.

Former USC head coach Will Muschamp also made Low’s list, as he is the new defensive coordinator at Texas. Former Carolina assistant Rich Bissacia did, too, as he will be the new special teams coordinator at Clemson.

It is easy to see Low’s intrigue in what Briles can do at South Carolina.

Briles, who has been successful his entire career as an assistant, is entering his 19th year in coaching and 12th as a playcaller. He has led top-10 passing offenses at Baylor and TCU and top-10 rushing offenses at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, and Arkansas. He led top-10 overall offenses at Baylor and Houston.

Those numbers provide hope that improvement is coming for a Gamecock offense that was awful in 2025.

Long-time Briles partner Randy Clements will coach the South Carolina offensive line, a group that was likely the biggest reason for last season’s struggles. Clements was on staff with Briles at Baylor, Houston, Florida State, and TCU, and the duo works well together.

Joining Briles and Clements on the offensive staff is veteran running backs coach Stan Drayton. He will hold the same position with the Gamecocks but has added “assistant head coach” to his title.

If things work out for Briles and company, South Carolina should be much improved from a disappointing 4-8 mark in 2025.