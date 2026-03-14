Former South Carolina tight end returning to Palmetto State as position coach

Former South Carolina tight end KeShawn Toney is back in the Palmetto State. Now that his playing days are finished, he is getting into coaching. This week, Aiken High School announced that Toney was joining the football program as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

Toney, a native of South Carolina and a graduate of Williston-Elko High School, joins an Aiken program not far from where he went to school. With Toney on staff, Aiken will look to bounce back after a tough 2025 season. The Green Hornets finished last year with a 2-8 overall record. Head coach Steve Hibbits is entering year two with the program.

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Toney spent two years with the Gamecocks under head coach Will Muschamp in 2019 and 2020, taking a redshirt as a freshman. He made several stops following his time in garnet and black.

An initial transfer to Chattanooga saw Toney play two years for the Mocs. That included a two-touchdown performance against Western Carolina. Then, the big tight end came back to the Palmetto State with the South Carolina State Bulldogs. In Orangeburg, he utilized the extra years granted to him by his redshirt in 2019 and the 2020 “Covid redshirt” to play his fifth and sixth overall college seasons. He caught four touchdowns in 2023 and then made the All-MEAC team in 2024.

Toney spent part of the 2025 summer and preseason with the Cleveland Browns organization. His move to Aiken High School represents his first coaching job.