With 87 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026 season, a look back at No. 87 Josh Brown

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 87 days from today.

Several players have worn No. 87 at Carolina, including some fan favorites who caught passes. However, one of them played an important role in a major history-making moment during his tenure. From 2001 to 2005, Josh Brown wore the number as a kicker and punter for the Gamecocks.

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Brown joined the Gamecocks in the class of 2001 out of the state of Maryland. He redshirted in his first year in Lou Holtz’s program and didn’t see much action as a second-year player, either. Then, as a redshirt sophomore in 2003, Brown earned a role. He split time that year at placekicker with Daniel Weaver, though Weaver held the primary job, and he split time at punter, as the preferred leg over fellow part-timer Joey Bowers.

In 2004, Brown held both starting gigs. He even won a pair of SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for strong efforts in wins against Alabama and Kentucky. He pulled double-duty again as a redshirt senior in 2005 under new head coach Steve Spurrier. That season, he fended off true freshman Ryan Succop for playing time, though the latter handled kickoffs.

As the starting punter, Brown averaged a serviceable 40 yards per attempt. He had better luck as the placekicker, knocking through 20 of his 25 field goal tries and 60 PATs. He is fifth all-time in field goal efficiency, making 74.1% of his overall attempts.

Brown’s most famous kick came in 2005. Trailing Tennessee by two in the final minutes on the road, Steve Spurrier faced the decision whether to punt or trot Brown out for a career-long, 49-yard field goal. As it turned out, Brown made the decision for him. As Spurrier thought, the senior ran up to the Head Ball Coach, yelling, “Field goal! Right, coach?” Spurrier admired his kicker’s confidence, sending him out for the attempt. Brown rewarded the HBC’s faith with a kick that split the uprights, ultimately giving South Carolina the 16-15 win. It was the Gamecocks’ first-ever win in Knoxville.

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Brown was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree at South Carolina. He was also a team captain. Finishing his career with 124 points, Brown is 12th among all Gamecock kickers, despite only starting at the position for two seasons.

Brown still lives in the Columbia area, and he had two sons on Dutch Fork High School’s state championship squad in 2025.