With 88 days until South Carolina kicks off 2026 season, a look back at No. 88 Johnny Gregory

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 88 days from today.

Several players have worn No. 88 at Carolina, with most of them playing either tight end or wide receiver. One player, Johnny Gregory, spent time at both spots from 1964 to 1968.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Gregory played in an era in which freshmen weren’t allowed to compete at the varsity level, and he redshirted a year. That meant that his third of five seasons on campus was his first on the field for the Gamecocks. The extended time in garnet and black was but a foreshadowing of a long tenure with the University of South Carolina that lasted around six decades.

As a player, Gregory was solid. He overcame his size (listed at just 175 pounds) to excel as a blocker, both as a tight end and as a receiver. His selfless work on the outside was critical for All-American running back Warren Muir and the pitch-and-catch combination of quarterback Tommy Suggs and All-ACC receiver Fred Zeigler. He did have one major offensive explosion, crushing the then-conference rival Wake Forest Demon Deacons for three scores.

Gregory was a team captain and was known as a tremendous person and teammate during his playing days. That was a big reason why he stuck around as a graduate assistant coach. Gregory was on the coaching staff of the 1969 ACC Championship squad under head coach Paul Dietzel. The Gamecocks also won a share of the 1965 ACC crown when Gregory was a player for head coach Marvin Bass. However, overly strict rules resulted in a forfeiture of that shared title.

Gregory coached at Carolina while earning his law degree and serving in the Army Reserve. There was a brief stint away from USC, but Gregory returned to his alma mater in short order. He often helped the school in matters of law and/or politics.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

From then on, Gregory didn’t leave the University of South Carolina for more than four decades. His roles shifted over time, and he had a short run as the school’s interim athletics director.

His final job at USC was as special assistant to the athletic director. He held that position for more than 15 years, working alongside both Eric Hyman and Ray Tanner.

Gregory retired in 2024 at nearly 80 years old. Much like his former teammate Tommy Suggs, he is regarded as one of the most dedicated Gamecocks of all time.