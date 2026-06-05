Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will sell out Williams-Brice Stadium every game for third year in a row

Last week, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 92 days.

The prediction paired with day 92 read, “South Carolina football fans will sell out Williams-Brice Stadium for every home game for the third consecutive season.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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16 in a row

South Carolina football fans have sold out 16 home games in a row. The 2023 Kentucky and Clemson contests began the streak, and Gamecock Nation continued the sellouts through all of 2024 and all of 2025.

In 2024, the Gamecocks match up against Old Dominion, LSU, Akron, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Wofford.

Then, in 2025, the sellout streak continued against South Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Alabama, Coastal Carolina, and Clemson.

The 16 capacity crowds in a row is an all-time program record. The streak has survived FCS matchups, bad weather games, and a disappointing season.

Thanks to the devotion of South Carolina fans, there is a very good chance that the number grows again in 2026. Season ticket sales were going well, as of last announcement, and USC’s new luxury suites were selling quickly, too.

The Gamecocks famously sold out most games of the 1-21 stretch in 1998 and 1999. Fans this fall will have much more to cheer for than those teams did.

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2026 schedule

With how the schedule lines up for South Carolina, it feels like there will be no empty seats at any game in 2026. If that holds, the sellout streak will balloon to 23 consecutive games.

This fall, the Gamecocks will host seven games at Williams-Brice Stadium. The first three contests of the season will be at home before the rest of the slate alternates between home and away.

The season opener will be against Kent State on September 5. South Carolina will play another smaller opponent in week two, as the Towson Tigers come to town. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open SEC play on September 19.

After an Alabama road contest, the Gamecocks will return home to play Kentucky on October 3. A road trip to Gainesville, Florida then precedes a bye week and a home matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. South Carolina travels to Oklahoma next but returns home for the Battle for the Bonham Trophy against Texas A&M.

The regular season will conclude with a road trip to Arkansas, a home game against Georgia, and a rivalry contest in the Upstate against Clemson.

With betting lines likely favoring the Gamecocks in the three home games to start the year, morale should be high in Columbia. That, coupled with high-profile matchups the rest of the way, should equal butts in seats yet again this fall.