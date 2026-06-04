With 93 days until South Carolina football kicks off 2026, a look back at No. 93 Nick Barrett

South Carolina football will take the field for the first time in 2026 on September 5 against Kent State. Williams-Brice Stadium will play host to the Gamecocks and Golden Flashes at 12:45 p.m., just 93 days from today.

Several notable defensive linemen have worn the No. 93 at Carolina, but a recent graduate stands out. Defensive tackle Nick Barrett, who played five years in Columbia from 2021 to 2025, went against the new “norms” of college football to have an excellent year in his final season last fall.

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Barrett’s USC journey began as a three-star signee in Shane Beamer’s first recruiting class. He committed to Will Muschamp’s staff but stuck by his decision through the Gamecocks’ coaching change. The state of North Carolina was not well-represented on the South Carolina roster at the time, and it wouldn’t be for several years after he arrived on campus. Still, Barrett remained loyal.

The big fella played some as a true freshman. Then, he saw rotational snaps as a sophomore and junior. Even so, he logged just 25 tackles through those three seasons. With future NFL players like TJ Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, Boogie Huntley, DeAndre Jules, and Monkell Goodwine in the defensive tackle room, too, Barrett elected to redshirt his fourth year on campus.

For many players like Barrett, a late-career redshirt results in a transfer. However, No. 93 used that time to work on his game. It paid off in a big way.

Foreshadowing what was to come in 2025, he earned the offseason’s strength and conditioning award and the nutrition award. His name came up all offseason, and he was named a team captain. Then, he burst onto the national scene.

Barrett was a starter, registering 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, and a rumbling fumble return touchdown. Those numbers outpaced the other four years of his career, combined. He clogged the middle all season, including a dominating effort against Alabama.

Barrett earned All-SEC honors and South Carolina’s co-Most Outstanding Senior and co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP award. He shared each of those honors with fellow senior Bryan Thomas Jr.

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Following his breakout senior season, Barrett earned a fifth-round NFL Draft selection. The Gamecock tackle will spend the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, alongside fellow former South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard.

Barrett is one of nine defensive tackles on the Chargers’ summer roster and has been labeled as a “rookie to watch.” He will go through summer camp, and Los Angeles’ preseason games begin on August 13 against the Houston Texans.