Former All-SEC South Carolina standout signing with new NFL team

NFL free agency is underway. With that, organizations and players without contracts are negotiating future deals for the 2026 season and beyond. On Monday, a former South Carolina football standout agreed to a major deal.

According to the NFL’s official free agency tracker, EDGE player Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the New York Jets. He joins former Bengals pass rusher Joseph Ossai as defensive ends joining the Jets in free agency.

It is worth noting that the official start of the new league year is Wednesday. The NFL is currently in its “legal tampering period,” and players and teams cannot sign negotiated deals until the league’s new year begins. That means that Enagbare cannot sign his contract with the Jets until then.

Enagbare, a fifth-round NFL Draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2022, spent four seasons with the Packers. During his time in Green Bay, Enagbare was a part-time starter who played an important role as a player capable of rushing the passer and stopping the run. He totaled 11.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss as a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker.

He also had a nice career in garnet and black. Enagbare played defensive end, defensive tackle, and outside linebacker at South Carolina under head coaches Will Muschamp and Shane Beamer. He made a pair of All-SEC teams in 2020 and 2021 and even picked up 2021 All-American honors from PFF. Despite being yanked around to different position rooms, Enagbare logged 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in Columbia.

In addition to Enagbare, several other former Gamecocks are major names to watch in free agency. Most notably, this includes wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Rico Dowdle, and EDGE rusher Jadeveon Clowney.