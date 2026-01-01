Former South Carolina assistant takes coordinator job under coaching veteran

Former South Carolina football assistant coach Kyle Krantz has found a new home. Following three seasons at Liberty under head coach Jamey Chadwell, he will head to Fort Collins, Colorado to join the Colorado State Rams under Jim Mora Jr.

The move puts Krantz close to home. A native of Colorado, he will be just over an hour away from his hometown of Denver.

With the Rams, Krantz will serve as the program’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He handled both of those duties during his time at South Carolina, as well.

Krantz’s career includes additional college stops at Missouri, Washington State, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Northwestern, and Northern Colorado.

Krantz spent five years at Carolina. He followed Will Muschamp from Florida (2013-2014) to Auburn (2015) before arriving in Columbia in an off-field role. However, Krantz spent part of his time in garnet and black as an on-field assistant, too.

On Muschamp’s 2016 and 2017 staffs, Krantz was off the field, but he earned a promotion in 2018. He led the nickel position and the team’s Sam linebackers and was labeled as a special teams assistant. For two years, he coached players like Jaycee Horn and Jammie Robinson at nickel and Sherrod Greene and Daniel Fennell at Sam.

In 2020, Krantz became the full-blown special teams coordinator and assisted Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson with the defensive backs. That season, a freshman Kai Kroeger averaged nearly 44 yards per punt. Kicker Parker White scored 59 total points in the Covid-shortened season. From the secondary, both Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu went on to earn selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Horn went No. 8 overall, while Mukuamu came off the board in the sixth round.