South Carolina football lands PWO commit from Pickens county native

Brooks Dow may have grown up in the heart of Clemson country, even playing high school football for Pickens High School. However, when it came to his college football career, he’s choosing to take the two hour trip to South Carolina.

Dow officially accepted a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer with South Carolina on Friday evening. He received the offer from the Gamecocks just two days prior.

“Staying Home!! … I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina,” Dow wrote in an Instagram post announcing his commitment. “Thank you to everyone that has supported me and believed in me along the way! Thank you Coach Beamer, Elliott, and the rest of the South Carolina coaching staff for giving me an opportunity!!”

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Dow has spent his high school career at quarterback for the Blue Flames. However, when he came to South Carolina for a camp earlier in June, the Gamecocks wanted to look at him as a tight end. He seemingly impressed the program, earning a PWO offer on June 18.

His transition to the position will be guided by tight ends coach Shawn Elliott and also can also receive advice from fellow local high school quarterback turned wide receiver, Luke Doty. The former Myrtle Beach High School quarterback joined head coach Shane Beamer’s staff in February after graduating from the program.

If South Carolina ever needs to use him at quarterback, Dow’s experience at the position can provide useful, too. Dow threw for 1550 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 1083 yards and even caught a pass for 75 yards, according to MaxPreps. He is unranked by most recruiting services.

The 6-foot-6-inch tight end also a multi-sport athlete for Pickens High School. Alongside his football career, Dow plays basketball for the Blue Flames. He is also mentored by former Benedict College quarterback Ramon Robinson, who mentors QBs in South Carolina.

Dow received offers from Appalachian State and Charlotte before taking the PWO offer from the Gamecocks.