South Carolina puts two in top six of 2027 NFL Draft projection

South Carolina football’s record for first-round picks in a single NFL Draft is two. The Gamecocks had two players taken in the top 32 picks three times, and just twice in the modern, 32-team draft era. The 2027 NFL Draft could see USC match (or even exceed) the record.

Keeping with recent draft stock trends, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards released an early projection for the 2027 NFL Draft’s first round that included a pair of Gamecocks. In fact, Edwards’ mock draft listed both LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart among the top six overall selections.

According to Edwards’ early prognostication, Sellers could come off the board at No. 4 to the Cleveland Browns. Then, he lists Stewart at No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

(Pick slots determined by reverse-ordered Super Bowl odds.)

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Below is what Edwards said about Sellers and the Browns:

“LaNorris Sellers is still very much a vision rather than a finished product. Cleveland would have a difficult time passing up a potential heir apparent to Myles Garrett, but how long can they continue trotting out quarterback play that is insufficient to win football games?”

Below is what Edwards said about Stewart and the Raiders:

“Maxx Crosby and Dylan Stewart would be paired together for essentially one season unless he were traded prior. After the 2027 season, Crosby does not have any guaranteed money and is owed roughly $27.5 million each of the final two seasons. As the Raiders embrace a new era, and having already attempted to move on from Crosby once, it would not be a surprise if they explored their options.”

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Both Sellers and Stewart have earned first-round grades all offseason. For Stewart, that has been unanimous. In fact, Edwards even says that he could be the most talented player in the draft next April.

Sellers is as high-upside as any quarterback in the draft. He followed up an elite end to the 2024 season with an up-and-down campaign in 2025. However, with an improved offensive coaching staff and supporting cast, a better 2026 feels likely. If No. 16 can return to All-SEC form, he will be a lock for early selection next spring.

Some (like Edwards) consider Stewart to be the top defensive player eligible for the 2027 draft. He is as athletic and disruptive as any pass rusher in the country. If he can stay healthy (he dealt with a back injury and a hip injury down the stretch last season) and finish off a few more sacks, Stewart will be in play in the top five.

Beyond Sellers and Stewart, several other Gamecocks have picked up some early draft hype. Wide receiver Nyck Harbor is the most obvious of these names, but offensive lineman Jaccarius Peak has top-50 potential, too.