Where ESPN ranks South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers ahead of 2026 season

South Carolina football experienced a disappointing 2025 season, despite a hyped offseason following a strong finish to 2024. Much of the Gamecocks’ chances of bouncing back this fall hinge upon the play of quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers, an All-SEC performer in 2024, wasn’t at his best last fall. For reasons ranging from personal play to a now-fired offensive coordinator to subpar offensive line play, Sellers’ on-field production didn’t mirror his redshirt freshman campaign.

With one great season and one not-so-great one under his belt, Sellers is somewhat polarizing. Recently, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his power conference starting quarterback rankings, and he slotted Sellers in at No. 25 nationally.

Below is what he said about Sellers and his ranking:

“In 2024, Sellers rode random big plays and a strong supporting cast to a great season despite terribly sack-prone tendencies. In 2025, the supporting cast disappeared (translation: no run game whatsoever), the sack-prone tendencies remained, and the Gamecocks plummeted from 9-4 to 4-8. Sellers’ upside is undeniable — he’s going to get massive 2027 NFL draft hype whether he succeeds this fall or not — but 2025 was a waste. Can he rebound?”

In addition to his No. 25 overall position, Sellers is eighth in the SEC in Connelly’s rankings.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton (No. 8), Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed (No. 18), Oklahoma’s John Mateer (No. 19), Alabama’s Keelon Russell or Austin Mack (No. 28), Florida’s Aaron Philo (No. 43), Kentucky’s Kenny Minchey (No. 47), Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor (No. 48), Tennessee’s George MacIntyre (No. 49), Clemson’s Christopher Vizzina (No. 52), and Arkansas’ KJ Jackson or AJ Hill (No. 58) represent the 10 power conference programs on the Gamecocks’ 2026 schedule.

Connelly’s rankings included all 67 power conference teams, plus Notre Dame.