NFL Draft expert Todd McShay ranks South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers' as 2027 draft's No. 2 QB

The South Carolina roster is loaded with prospects who could hear their names called early in the 2027 NFL Draft. One of the most intriguing overall draft names is quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Recently, The Ringer draft analyst Todd McShay ranked Sellers as his No. 2 signal-caller in next spring’s draft, tying him with Texas’ Arch Manning in the spot. According to McShay, the Gamecock QB is only behind Oregon’s Dante Moore in the quarterback hierarchy.

His co-host Steve Muench also put Sellers at No. 2 (ahead of Manning) but said that would be the “worst” he could be on his big board, indicating he is open to him supplanting Moore in the top spot.

McShay’s recent Sellers analysis (some in comparison to other quarterbacks and some in standalone deep dives into the film) has been glowing, as well.

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Calling Sellers “phenomenally gifted,” McShay acknowledged that 2025 revealed some inconsistencies within No. 16’s game. However, the veteran draft analyst isn’t overly concerned, saying “the path” is clear for Sellers.

“It’s wonderful to have a quarterback who has an elite trait. Sellers has two,” McShay said about his mobility and arm strength. “I see him make defenders miss…it almost comes even easier, in terms of just flicking his wrist and driving [the football downfield].”

Muench also likes Sellers’ competitive spirit and physical strength with the ball in his hands. “It’s impossible to get him on the ground [sometimes],” he said. “He has the want-to and the refusal to go down sometimes, too.”

“Sellers is a first-round pick,” McShay predicted. “He is a top-five overall pick to me,” said Muench.

Though McShay didn’t prognosticate as enthusiastically as Muench, he told his co-host, “I don’t think you’re wrong.”

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Adding to South Carolina football fans’ optimism about 2026, McShay said he is hopeful that Sellers getting to play under Kendal Briles could provide the same type of on-field jump as Fernando Mendoza moving from Cal to Indiana, Cam Ward moving from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami, and Jayden Daniels moving from Arizona State to LSU.

For those who may have forgotten, those quarterbacks won a pair of Heisman Trophies and added a fourth-place finish. Mendoza won the 2025 edition of the award, Ward was fourth in 2024, while Daniels won in 2023. All three quarterbacks won the Davey O’Brien Award as the top player at the position.

No one in garnet and black would be dissatisfied with a similar outcome.

LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina will begin the 2026 season on September 5 against Kent State. Gamecock fans certainly hope that the out-of-conference matchup will be chapter one of the book that proves McShay correct.