Dismissed South Carolina assistant quickly gets new coaching gig

Less than a month ago, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer made the third of three offensive staff changes when he dismissed Marquel Blackwell from his role as the team’s running backs coach. He joined former offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula as fired assistants.

Now, as of Sunday, Blackwell has a new job. According to a report from Richard O’Leary of UConn Report, the former Gamecock assistant will be the new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the UConn Huskies in 2026. New UConn head coach Jason Candle coached with Blackwell for two years at Toledo.

In the last 15 seasons, Blackwell has worked with quarterbacks just once, the 2019 season at Houston. He then moved to running backs with the Cougars the next year. Blackwell played the quarterback position in college.

In addition to his time in Columbia, Toledo, and Houston, Blackwell made collegiate coaching stops at South Florida (his alma mater), Western Kentucky, Florida, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

During his two seasons with the Gamecocks, Blackwell did not sign a high school running back. South Carolina did land a commitment from four-star Amari Thomas, but Thomas flipped back to Florida State after initially flipping a previous FSU pledge to USC.

Following Blackwell’s dismissal, Beamer expressed his disappointment in not signing a prep running back in the 2025 or 2026 cycles. “I mean, it is what it is, and it’s unfortunate,” he said in an interview on 107.5 The Game. “But we have not signed a high school running back in two years.”

Blackwell’s unit did not have a great showing in 2025, either.

Carolina averaged just 111 yards per game rushing, a number good for just 118th nationally. That rushing average dropped to just 79.7 yards per game when one checked the production from the running back position. The Gamecock running backs totaled fewer than 300 yards receiving on the season, as well. That means that the position group put up just over 100 yards per game from scrimmage.