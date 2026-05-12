Long-time ratings system foresees improvement for South Carolina football in 2026

South Carolina football finds itself in need of a sizable improvement from 2025 to 2026. The good news for the Gamecocks, though, is that many believe that some progress will come. However, there is a wide range of potential improvement predicted by various outlets.

One such outlet that foresees a moderately better showing from Shane Beamer’s team this fall is the Massey Ratings. The 2026 offseason projection lists South Carolina as the No. 33 team in college football and the No. 33 team in its predictive power ranking. USC’s strength of schedule is No. 16, and its average record prediction is 6.2-5.8. For all intents and purposes, the outlet is predicting a solid Gamecock team that finishes the regular season at 6-6 because of a tough strength of schedule.

The Massey Ratings, in conjunction with On3, rank every team in college football based on game outcomes, location, and schedules; other factors, including in-game play and weather conditions, are not included. The ranking is a resume ranking, while the outlet’s power ranking is a forward-facing prediction.

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Within South Carolina’s No. 33 ranking, the Massey Ratings project a better Gamecock offense this fall. Following a No. 54 finish to 2025, the rating system now views USC with the No. 44 offense nationally.

That improvement likely stems from a revamped coaching staff and restocked offensive line. Beamer hired Kendal Briles as a replacement for Mike Shula as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Randy Clements and Stan Drayton are on staff in place of Lonnie Teasley and Marquel Blackwell as offensive line coach and running backs coach, respectively. The Gamecocks also brought in eight transfer portal veteran linemen to help shore up the team’s blocking.

The outlet didn’t change its views on Carolina’s defense much. Last season, Clayton White’s unit was 24th in the country. This offseason, they rank 25th. Considering that they lost three starters to the NFL Draft and three more to NFL free agency, that’s not too bad.

South Carolina’s current spot at No. 33 overall in the overall rating is 16 positions better than the end of last season. Because of the roster talent and potential, the Gamecocks were 33rd in the forward-facing power ratings. That matches where they sit this preseason.