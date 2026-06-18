South Carolina football assistant ranked among top three in SEC

This winter, South Carolina defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas left the Gamecocks for the LSU Tigers. Lucas was one of the top recruiters and developers on the staff. That meant it was important that head coach Shane Beamer could replace him well.

According to one analytics model, Beamer did just that with the hire of former Penn State assistant Deion Barnes. In fact, the model thinks Barnes is one of the best assistants in the SEC.

Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo has recently been rating all of the position coaches in power conference football. When he got to the SEC’s EDGE room leaders, Bartoo’s metrics rated Barnes No. 3 in the league.

According to Bartoo’s metrics, ones adjusted for talent and ranked on a per-play basis, Barnes trails only Missouri’s Brian Early and Oklahoma’s Miguel Chavis on the list of the Southeastern Conference’s best EDGE coaches. Barnes’ .77204 rating would have also been third in the Big Ten or ACC and first in the Big 12.

Fellow USC assistants Kendal Briles (No. 4 QBs), Stan Drayton (No. 4 RBs), Randy Clements (No. 1 OL), and Torrian Gray (No. 3 DBs) have earned spots in Bartoo’s rankings.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Barnes, who sandwiched a playing career and coaching stint at Penn State around a brief NFL career, is one of the top young defensive coaches in the sport.

After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten honors as a player for the Nittany Lions, he played professionally with the NFL’s New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders.

He then returned to his alma mater, where he served as a graduate assistant for three years. In 2023, he earned the promotion to full-time defensive line coach in State College. During his six years at Penn State, Barnes helped coach 21 All-Big Ten selections and three All-Americans. The Nittany Lions led college football during that stretch with seven EDGE rushers taken in the NFL Draft.

With that success came statistical output. South Carolina’s newest assistant helped coach a defensive front at Penn State that was among the nation’s leaders in sacks and tackles for loss during his three years leading the position room. Players like Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson, and Dani Dennis-Sutton headlined the Barnes-mentored pass rushers.

This fall, Barnes will get his hands on more top players. Future first-round pick Dylan Stewart and fellow former blue-chip recruits like Julian Walker, Caleb Herring, Jaquavious Dodd, and George Wilson will be among the players suiting up as Gamecock defensive ends in 2026.